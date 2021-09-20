news

Open to All: Sant'Egidio free medical service for homeless and vulnerable people in Mexico City

Young volunteer doctors and nurses offer their time at the Community of Sant'Egidio's 'Open to All' centre for the homeless in Mexico City. They provide medical, psychological and dental care to the most vulnerable people who cannot access the national health system.



Most of the people who ask for help are lonely elderly people, young people, migrants, families with children who had started treatment and who, due to the loss of jobs caused by the pandemic, were unable to continue it.



The Community's centre has become a place of hope for many poor people who have had doors slammed shut in their faces because of bureaucracy and indifference.