Conclusion of the Meeting for Peace in Central Africa: the document "Towards a Republican Dialogue" - shared by political, religious, and civil society actors - calls for dialogue and disarmament

From September 27 to 29, representatives of the political class, civil society and religious communities of the Central African Republic met in Rome at the invitation of the Community of Sant'Egidio.



The meeting, broadly representative of the different actors of Central African society, entitled "Towards the Republican Dialogue - for peace and the future of the Central African Republic", took place in a serene and frank atmosphere and gave all participants the opportunity to express their views on the upcoming challenges for the country. In particular, the debate focused on the organization of the Republican Dialogue (DR), recently announced by the President of the Republic Touadera, which represents a fundamental step in the process of national reconciliation.



After in-depth reflections, the delegates collected their suggestions and considerations in a document, entitled "Declaration of Rome", which has already been submitted to the attention of the Central African government and the executive committee in charge of organizing the Republican Dialogue. Among the points of the document there is also a solemn appeal to all armed groups - as well as those of self-defense - to lay down their arms and reach a final ceasefire, aware of the "immense suffering" experienced by the Central African people.



Sant'Egidio expresses its satisfaction for the efforts made by all participants and for the friendly atmosphere of the discussions and reaffirms its willingness to collaborate for the future of the country.

Document (FR)

Déclaration de Rome - Vers le Dialogue Républicain pour la paix et l’avenir de la RCA