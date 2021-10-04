news

Prayer for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)

Remembrance of the dedication of the Primavalle "little chapel" the first place of prayer of the community of Sant'Egidio in the outskirts of Rome. On October 4, 1992, the peace accord that put an end to the war in Mozambique was signed in Rome.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).



