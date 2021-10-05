news

Beginning Again Together: the theme of the Opening Assembly of "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth". A preview

"Beginning Again Together" is the evocative title of the Opening Assembly of the International Meeting "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth" that starts tomorrow, October 6 at Convention Center La Nuvola at 17h.

Men and women of various faiths and cultures are in Rome to search for a way of peace for the world that, thanks to the vaccination campaign, is on its way out of the pandemic.

Last year the Meeting of Dialogue and Peace of Sant'Egidio concentrated on "No One Is Saved Alone". This year, peace seekers from different faiths and cultures are trying to put in practice this awareness and look for the way to "begin again together".

The opening speech will be given by Marco Impagliazzo, President of Sant'Egidio. With him great christian leaders will dialogue, such as the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby; for judaism the President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt, and muslim representatives Mohamed Al-Duwaini, Deputy Sheykh of the Grand Imam of al-Azhar and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistenceof the UAE; Luciana Lamorgese, Minister of Interior of the Italian Republic.

It is also possible to participate in the event online. It will be streamed in multiple languages (English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portugese, German).



