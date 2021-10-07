news

Jeffrey Sachs' appeal to Draghi: "Let's include Africa in the G20 to defeat Covid-19"

From the Sant'Egidio international meeting "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth", Jeffrey Sachs launches an appeal to Draghi: "The next G20 should become G21: we need to add the African Union in order to have a representative assembly that may take urgent decisions". The United Nations Secretary General's special adviser on environmental issues spoke this morning at the "Caring for the Common Home" forum at 'La Nuvola'. Including Africa, which contains 1.4 billion people," he added, "the G21 countries would account for 88% of the world's GDP. Such a forum would finally be able to take decisive steps towards meeting emission reduction targets and developing universal vaccination plans against Covid-19.