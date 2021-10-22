news

Prayer of the Holy Cross, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)

Memorial of Saint John Paul II who died in 2005. Remembrance of Mary Salome, mother of James and John, who followed the Lord till the feet of the cross and laid him in the tomb.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).



