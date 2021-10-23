news

Sant'Egidio Covid-19 Vaccination Initiative in Muyenga Sub-Parish Nsambya Kampala (Uganda)

Over 250 people were vaccinated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca on Sunday 17th October 2021 at St. Charles Lwanga Muyenga Catholic Church. The initiative that attracted many people was promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio and reached out with an invitation to many especially the elderly, fragile people with diabetes, blood pressure issues, HIV Positive and other illnesses. The initiative was welcomed by partners of the government of the Republic of Uganda, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National Covid-19 task force. Professional nurses and a doctor were sent by KCCA.

Sant'Egidio Youth for Peace took a center stage of the occasion by arranging the vaccination centre, accompanying one by one to different points of registration ensuring that their names are entered in the civil registry book of the government and also ensuring that people go back home with the vaccination card.



