news

Eucharistic Liturgy for the Feast of All Saints

Memorial of all the saints whose names are written in heaven. In communion with them, we turn to the Lord, recognizing ourselves as his children.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 pm (UTC 1).

Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel

Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device