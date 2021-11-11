news
Prayer with Mary, Mother of the Lord. Live stream at 8 p.m. (CET)
November 11 2021 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
Memory of Saint Martin of Tours (397), a bishop in France, he converted by sharing his cloak with a poor man and became the father of monks and poor people.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Monday and Thursday at 8 pm (UTC 1).
