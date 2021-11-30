news

November 30, Cities for Life Day. International webinar “No Justice without Life” at 5.30pm

November 30 2021

Death Penalty

As part of the World Day "Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty" on November 30, the Community of Sant'Egidio is promoting the International webinar"No Justice without Life - for a World without the Death Penalty”, live at 5.30pm. The webinar will end at 7pm with a flashmob of the Youth for Peace - students from high schools and universities in Rome - and followed by the extraordinary lighting of the Colosseum, icon of the global campaign against the Death Penalty. At the same time, events will be running in different cities in 70 countries of the world, to promote powerful and positive messages in defense of life and human rights.

To join a webinar as an attendee, you have to first register to the session

 

“No Justice without Life”
For a World without the Death Penalty
Tuesday 30 November 2021, 5.30pm
The event will run through Zoom Webinar.

 

SIGN UP ON ZOOM HERE

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016369719703/WN_f7OH9cblTlKkqLqJgckeOQ  

After you register, you'll receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webinar when it's time.

 

Speakers  

David Sassoli 

President of the European Parliament  

Bessolé René Bagoro 

Former Minister of Justice of Burkina Faso   

Antoinette Chahine 

Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997  

Tawakkol Karman 

Peace Nobel Peace Prize  

Mario Marazziti 

Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio  

David Mathis

Former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana   

Suzana Norlihan Ujen 

Malaysian criminal lawyer with specific experience in defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law  

Sister Helen Prejean  

Leading advocate for the abolition of the Death Penalty, and author of “Dead Man Walking”  

Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin 

Bishop of Padang, Indonesia    

 

With Zoom application you can follow the webinar with simultaneous translation in ITALIAN, ENGLISH and SPANISH