news

Webinar No Justice without Life - VIDEO

Watch here

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Webinar "No Justice without Life. For a world without death penalty" of November 30, World Day of the Cities for Life.

VIDEO

Speakers

David Sassoli

President of the European Parliament

Bessolé René Bagoro

Former Minister of Justice of Burkina Faso

Antoinette Chahine

Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997

Tawakkol Karman

Peace Nobel Peace Prize

Mario Marazziti

Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio

David Mathis

Former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana

Suzana Norlihan Ujen

Malaysian criminal lawyer with specific experience in defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law

Sister Helen Prejean

Leading advocate for the abolition of the Death Penalty, and author of “Dead Man Walking”

Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin

Bishop of Padang, Indonesia