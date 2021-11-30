news

Webinar No Justice without Life - VIDEO

November 30 2021

Death Penalty

Webinar "No Justice without Life. For a world without death penalty" of November 30, World Day of the Cities for Life.

Speakers  

David Sassoli 

President of the European Parliament  

Bessolé René Bagoro 

Former Minister of Justice of Burkina Faso   

Antoinette Chahine 

Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997  

Tawakkol Karman 

Peace Nobel Peace Prize  

Mario Marazziti 

Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio  

David Mathis

Former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana   

Suzana Norlihan Ujen 

Malaysian criminal lawyer with specific experience in defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law  

Sister Helen Prejean  

Leading advocate for the abolition of the Death Penalty, and author of “Dead Man Walking”  

Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin 

Bishop of Padang, Indonesia    