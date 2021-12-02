news

Ahead of his visit to Greece and Cyprus, Pope Francis met with migrants welcomed by Sant'Egidio

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

This morning, just before leaving Casa St Marta for his apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece, Pope Francis greeted 12 refugees accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. These people, now settled in Italy, are originally from Syria, Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan.

They were living in the refugee camps of Lesbos and were welcomed on their arrival by the Community of Sant'Egidio. Among them, some came in Italy with Pope Francis, on the papal fight in 2016. Among them Qutaiba, an oil engineer, his wife and young son from Syria; Noor Bibi and her husband from Afghanistan; Chantel, a Congolese woman with her three children; a Somali family with her mother in a wheelchair and her three children who were carried on a boat from Turkey to the island of Lesbos.a