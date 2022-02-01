news

The Memory of Modesta reaches out Africa: in Adjumani, Uganda, Sant'Egidio remembers her and his friends died on the street

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Uganda (Adjumani) - The Community of Sant’Egidio gathered for a Holy Mass to remember the memory of Lawrence and Sire, two young people who lived on the street in Kampala and died due because of the difficult living conditions.

Their names have been put close to the main altar of the church, together with the one of Modesta Valenti - a 71-year-old homeless woman who died 39 years ago at the Termini train station because, being dirty, the ambulance refused to take her to the hospital. Her death deeply marked the friendship of the Community of Sant'Egidio with the homeless worldwide. For this reason, each year on the anniversary of her death, Sant'Egido holds a liturgy that commemorates all the "friends on the street" with whom the Community has been close and who have lost their lives, remembering each one by name.



Many people attended the Mass, together with some homeless friends of the Community.