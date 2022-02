news

#7February: the Church of Sant'Egidio will be open all day for for visiting and prayer

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Today, 54th anniversary of the foundation of the Community of Sant’Egidio, the small Church in Trastevere (Rome) is all dressed up for the feast and will be open all day to welcome all those who wish to pause in prayer, and thank the Lord for the many blessings of all these years.