In Kiev and Lviv, care for the poor continues, despite war. Sant'Egidio serving warm food in the streets and shelters

At night, they go down to the shelters, like everyone else. But while they protect themselves and their families, the people of Sant'Egidio in Kiev and Lviv do not take their eyes off those who are poorer and more vulnerable. And as soon as it is possible, they go back on the streets and subway stations, bringing hot soup to those who have no home to return to, and suffer most of all from cold and fear.

The images we published are showing the preparation of sandwiches and soup, the distribution in the stations, streets and subways. Unfortunately, it is also clear that even in the stores food stocks are beginning to run out.

We are close to them, in prayer and solidarity.

If you wish to help, here is how to donate. Thank you.