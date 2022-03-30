news

Humanitarian Corridors, a way of salvation from any war: 11 refugees from camps in Cyprus and Greece welcomed in Rome

March 30 2022 - FIUMICINO, ITALY

humanitarian corridor

11 refugees from refugee camps in Cyprus and Greece have safely arrived at Fiumicino (Rome, Italy) via the Humanitarian Corridors, adding  to those who arrived just a few days ago from Lebanon. The Community of Sant'Egidio, together with many other organizations, continues its efforts to open up legal ways of entry into Europe and thus avoid the terrible journeys of hope.

