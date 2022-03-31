news

New York - Prayer with the homeless people, presided over by Msgr. Vincenzo Paglia

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant’Egidio gathered in New York for a prayer presided by Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia in the beautiful Church of Our Savior where the Community has been serving dinner to our homeless friends for a several months. Our friends from the street and many of those who help us in our weekly food distribution joined in a beautiful fraternal moment.



Still feeling the effects of the pandemic and of the cold winter, it is a particularly difficult time for the homeless in New York. In addition, the City's administration is pushing our friends away from the places where they could gather and find shelter. The occasion of prayer all together was a witness of the solidarity we want to build and the call to follow Jesus with his words of peace especially “in this hour.” As Monsignor Paglia said: “The world from a young age tells us to think of ourselves, but Jesus today tells us to think of others.”

