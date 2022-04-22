news

On April 22 on the occasion of Earth Day 2022 – on April 22, in Rome (Italy), the multimedia marathon #OnePeopleOnePlanet

Join in the Panel "Bridges over the Mediterranean" – starting at 2 pm with Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

On April 22 we celebrate Earth Day, which started in 1970 in the United States. This year is the 52nd anniversary of an event mobilizing millions of people around the world for the protection of our common home. The 2022 theme is "Investing in our Planet," pointing to solutions to tacle climate change and incentivizing everyone - governments, citizens and businesses - to do their part.

For this occasion, within the multimedia marathon #OnePeopleOnePlanet, the panel "Bridges over the Mediterranean" will be broadcast live on raiplay.it at 2 pm: environment, solidarity, labour and the testimonies of those who live in the Mediterranean; the sea is not big enough to divide, yet not so small to unite. This is why bridges are being built, this is why in the Mediterranean we find the dangers of our times, but also the resources to overcome them. In studio and remotely we will discuss cultures, economies, dialogue and conflict, refugees and welcoming, Humanitarian Corridors, forgotten wars, integration and employment, together with:

Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

Emanuela C. Del Re, Former Deputy Minister for International Cooperation

Alberto Negri, Journalist

Marica Di Pierri, A Sud Association

Claudio Paravati, Moderator

The third edition of #OnePeopleOnePlanet is promoted by Earth Day Italy and Movimento dei Focolari.

