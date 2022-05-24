news

The Community of Sant'Egidio prayerfully accompanies Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in his new service to the Church as president of the Italian Bishops' Conference

Priest and Bishop of the Gospel, listening to everyone, a man of dialogue and peace, we wish him well in spending his human and Christian qualities in the service of the Italian Church with the passion and wisdom of which he is capable.

