Sant'Egidio in Kampala awarded for spreading a culture of peace and humanity

The community in Kampala received the best Award of the year following themes of humanity on God's peace and justice for all humanity.

Twice a month Sant'Egidio programs on Radio Maria speak of treasure we have in the poor especially the life of the following: the children on streets (either working or living), the elderly life, peace activities in Nyumanzi with our school of peace and initiatives and movements of schools of peace for the little ones in different parts of the country. While receiving the Award on behalf of Sant'Egidio, Dorothy and Ivan represented Sant'Egidio community who were appreciated for the elderly program that has been running on Air again and again.

The pope's words are very important to reflect on if we are to care and protect the dlderly life.

Pope Francis' recent twitte on elderly found the elderly life at the centre of reflection by listners and Sant'Egidio presenters. Words of the pope said: "I invite you to go out and look for those elderly person who most alone, at home or in residences where they are guests where they are guests. Let's make sure, no one feels alone. Visiting the elderly who live alone is work of mercy in our time".