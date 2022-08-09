news

Vigil for Peace on the anniversary of August 6-9 1945

In New York three days of continuous prayer. Online connection available

On the morning of August 6, 1945, the Japanese city of Hiroshima was hit by the first atomic bomb. Japanese military authorities decided not to accept the terms of surrender and imposed strict martial law to prevent any possibility of peace talks. On August 9, 1945, the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, soon after the Soviet Union declared war on Japan and entered Manchuria. On September 2, 1945, Japan surrendered unconditionally. The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only two cases of intentional and destructive use of atomic bombs.



In the face of numerous ongoing conflicts around the world and rising tensions after the invasion of Ukraine, the Community of Sant'Egidio of the USA promoted a continued prayer vigil for peace in New York City at the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary (325 E 33rd St, New York). Numerous associations, congregations and church entities have joined the initiative ( Numerous associations, congregations and church entities have joined the initiative ( LINK ).

The prayer vigil is open to all from the evening of Friday, August 5 (Saturday, August, 6 in Japan) to midnight Monday, August 8, 2022 (Tuesday, August 9 in Japan).



It is possible to join the prayer online by sending intentions to [email protected] or asking for a Zoom link through the same email.



