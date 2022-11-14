news

Conference NO JUSTICE WITHOUT LIFE. The world towards justice without the death penalty

On the occasion of the 8th World Congress against the Death Penalty (Berlin 15-18 November), the Italian Embassy in Berlin will host the conference "No Justice Without Life. The world towards justice without death penalty."

The event is organized in collaboration with Comunità di Sant'Egidio and will be attended by the Undersecretary of State at the Italian MoFA and International Cooperation, Hon. Maria Tripodi. It aims at highlighting the role played by Italy both within the European framework and at the international level towards the abolition of the death penalty. The debate will therefore focus on major advancements occurred globally in the last 25 years against the death penalty, highlighting the institutional contributions of Italy and the European Union as well as synergies with the civil society.

Aimed at an international audience, the conference will be held in English and will be opened by the following institutional speeches:

- Greetings by H.E. Armando Varricchio, Ambassador of Italy in Berlin

- Hon. Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State at the Italian MoFA and International Cooperation

- Helga Barth, Appointee of the Federal Ministry for Foreign Affairs for Human Rights

- Speech by a representative from the Senate of Berlin (tbc)

Followed by remarks from:

- Mario Marazziti, Comunità di Sant'Egidio (moderator)

- Aurelie Placais, Director World Coalition Against Death Penalty (WCADP)

- Raphaël Chenuil-Haza, Executive Director Ensemble Contre La Peine De Mort (ECPM), promoter of the 8th World Congress against the Death Penalty

And by evidences from:

- Andrej Paluda, Belarus (Campaign Coordinator for human rights and against the death penalty)

- Antoinette Chahine, Lebanon (previously sentenced to death; innocent)

- Debra Milke, USA. (previously sentenced to death; innocent)

- Elbegdorj Tsakhia, former President of Mongolia (death penalty abolished in 2017)

- Martin O’Mally, former Governor of Maryland (where death penalty was abolished in 2013)

- Rajiv Narayan, Executive Director, International Commission Against Death Penalty