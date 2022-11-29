news

The Thanksgiving day in New York with the large family of Sant'Egidio: a feast with no borders

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Last November 24 the Community of Sant’Egidio in New York celebrated the traditional Thanksgiving Holiday with many friends from various backgrounds: long time friends from the street, Venezuelan and Burkina Faso immigrants. We were all sharing the delicious turkey and other typical food around tables, nicely decorated, and finally in person after the pandemic!

The Church of Epiphany, where the Community regularly gathers for prayer, welcomed us and many came to help and spend time together in a warm and hospitable way. Also other teams of the Community went out and reach those in the stations who were not able to join: indeed a celebration for all, without forgetting anyone.