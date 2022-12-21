news

The "Friendship Tent" was inaugurated in Lilongwe, capital of Malawi. Sant'Egidio's Christmas lunch will be held there

The 'Friendship Tent' was inaugurated in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. It will host the activities and prayer of the local Sant'Egidio community. The inauguration ceremony, attended by the traditional authority of the area and the delegate of the neighbouring parish, took place in the presence of many children, elderly people and residents of the neighbourhood. They have celebrated together the opening of a new Sant'Egidio centre in Malawi.

The inauguration takes place at a time of sharply rising prices in international markets and extreme financial fragility in the sub-Saharan country, whose economy suffers from endemic dependence on foreign imports. Area 25, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital that has been experiencing a season of large and rapid expansion for years, was chosen as the site for the marquee.



It is a very large suburban area, in the direction of the airport, where the Community has been present for years. The phenomenon of urbanisation and the very rapid growth of Lilongwe's population has quickly transformed the face of 'Area 25': a new middle class is emerging in the village, young families but also retired people, after a lifetime of work are able to build a new home. Thus, the new, modern neighbourhood is becoming populated with new residents and new buildings.



The first event of the 'Tent of Friendship' will be the Christmas lunch, the new 'house' will welcome hundreds of children and elderly people of the neighbourhood.