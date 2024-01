Peace in all lands: this is the invocation that resounded in different languages and places in the events organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio throughout the world - in large European cities, in Africa, in Asia, in America. A strong invocation at the beginning of the new year so that violence and wars stop and paths of peace can be sought.

The vast participation of people at these events shows once again that the desire for peace is widespread, yet it goes too often unheeded.