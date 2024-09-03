Pope Francis met some of the poor, refugees and elderly people of the Community of Sant'Egidio upon his arrival in Indonesia

Pope Francis landed this Tuesday morning in Jakarta, Indonesia, the first leg of a long journey to several countries in the Far East.

On his arrival, the Pope was greeted by a delegation of poor friends of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Jakarta - some refugee families from Sri Lanka and Somalia, a group of elderly people living in a care home, children from the School of Peace and some homeless people, who live by collecting and recycling rubbish.

The Pope stopped to speak with each of them, he listened to the painful stories of the refugees, some of them survivors of a shipwreck on the Indonesian coast, and greeted the elderly and homeless warmly.

The children gave Pope Francis a drawing made at the School of Peace representing ‘the world as we want it’ .