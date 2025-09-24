CLOSE MENU
      A last-minute appeal to stop the execution of Datchinamurthy in Singapore, sentenced for drug-related offences. It is scheduled for tomorrow, September 25, in Singapore

      September 24 2025 - SINGAPORE
      Sign the appeal
      DEATH PENALTY
      A delegation from Sant'Egidio meets with the President of Zimbabwe: discussion focuses on the abolition of the death penalty

      September 2 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      DEATH PENALTY
      We are saddened to learn that Curtis Windom's death sentence has been carried out. Don Marco Gnavi's homily on the eve of the execution during the evening prayer of the Community

      August 29 2025

      APPEALS
      APPEAL TO SAVE CURTIS WINDOM, HIS EXECUTION IS SCHEDULED IN FLORIDA FOR AUGUST 28TH

      August 1 2025
      UNITED STATES