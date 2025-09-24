Menù
Today's videos
APPEALS
A last-minute appeal to stop the execution of Datchinamurthy in Singapore, sentenced for drug-related offences. It is scheduled for tomorrow, September 25, in Singapore
Tag:
Death Penalty
September 24 2025
-
SINGAPORE
Sign the appeal
DEATH PENALTY
A delegation from Sant'Egidio meets with the President of Zimbabwe: discussion focuses on the abolition of the death penalty
September 2 2025
ROME
,
ITALY
DEATH PENALTY
We are saddened to learn that Curtis Windom's death sentence has been carried out. Don Marco Gnavi's homily on the eve of the execution during the evening prayer of the Community
August 29 2025
APPEALS
APPEAL TO SAVE CURTIS WINDOM, HIS EXECUTION IS SCHEDULED IN FLORIDA FOR AUGUST 28TH
August 1 2025
UNITED STATES
