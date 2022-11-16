November 24 2022
Marco Impagliazzo: Italy to take the lead in Europe in humanitarian corridors, a model of reception and integration for those in need of humanitarian protection
Appeal by the president of Sant'Egidio on the arrival of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Flash News
nov
30
November 30, World Day of Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty. From Rome, Colosseum. VIDEO
ROME, ITALY
nov
29
The Thanksgiving day in New York with the large family of Sant'Egidio: a feast with no borders