dec

04

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Sant'Egidio in Copenhagen, close to the poorest who live on the streets

nov

30

ROME, ITALY

November 30, World Day of Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty. From Rome, Colosseum. VIDEO

nov

29

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

The Thanksgiving day in New York with the large family of Sant'Egidio: a feast with no borders

nov

28

ROME, ITALY

Memory of the Poor
EVENING PRAYER WITH SANT'EGIDIO
BRAVO! BIRTH REGISTRATION

HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS
DREAM HIV/AIDS IN AFRICA