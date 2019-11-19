news

South Sudan: steps forward for the peace agreement. The press conference at Sant'Egidio will be held on Wednesday 20 November

Piazza Sant'Egidio 3rd, 12 noon

In the last few days, representatives of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance, the coalition that brings together opposition movements from South Sudan that did not join the Addis Ababa peace agreement last year, have gathered in Sant’Egidio. After a careful analysis of the difficult situation facing the country, also in the light of the recent extension of the pre-transition period and the strong encouragement of Pope Francis to arrive soon at a peaceful solution and a government of national unity, the delegates present in Rome have decided to commit themselves to give new impetus to the peace process.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 20 November at 12.00, in Sant’Egidio the representatives of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance will issue a statement to the press.

