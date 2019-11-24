news

South Sudan, Sant'Egidio: dialogue for peace includes all the forces involved in the conflict

Signed in Rome a declaration of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance

At the conclusion of three days of talks at Sant'Egidio, the representatives of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance, the coalition of opposition movements that had not joined the Addis Ababa peace agreement of September 2018, signed a declaration that was presented this morning at a press conference.



After a careful analysis of the difficult situation facing the country, also in light of the recent extension of the pre-transition period and the strong encouragement of Pope Francis for a peaceful solution and a government of national unity, the delegates present in Rome have decided to work to support the peace process with renewed energy. "Only through political dialogue and negotiation - declared General Thomas Cirillo Swaka - the peace process can advance and address the root causes of the conflict". "It is necessary to include all the forces involved in the crisis, to give confidence to the many internal refugees and those who have taken refuge in neighboring countries," said Mauro Garofalo, head of international relations for the Community.



The movements also asked Sant Egidio to accompany them in this process towards a national unity government and to continue to involve the current government, the signatories of the Addis Ababa agreement and the various regional and international organizations.

The declaration of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance

South Sudan has fewer than 100 days to lay foundations for lasting peace. All must be included. The efforts of the Community of Sant’Egidio are timely, invaluable and command our collective support. pic.twitter.com/VSveWZn0NY — Alexander Rondos (@EUSR_Rondos) 23 novembre 2019