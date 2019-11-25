news

Heirs of peace and solidarity to free many from fear. Marco Impagliazzo's visit to Warsaw

In recent days, Marco Impagliazzo visited Warsaw, where he met with the Communities of Sant'Egidio of Poland. On such occasion, the president of Sant'Egidio recalled the Prayer for Peace held in the Polish capital on the 1st September 1989, on the eve of major changes for Europe. He also added: "The Communities of Sant'Egidio of Poland are heirs of this history and carry a great responsibility: to be builders of a peaceful revolution, defending the poor and freeing many from fear, as Saint John Paul II did”.

Moreover, Marco Impagliazzo visited the "House of the two Sisters", former homeless women who, surrounded by the love and care of the community, have rediscovered the dignity of a home. During a festive lunch at the headquarters of the Warsaw community, some poor people witnessed how the encounter with the family of the community freed them from loneliness and helped them to face the difficulties of life.