12° International Meeting of Justice Ministers for a world without the death penalty #DefeatingHatred
November 29 2019 - ROME, ITALYDeath Penalty
"Paving the way: defeating hatred". The speeches of the event
Today at the Italian Chamber of Representatives takes place the International Congress of Justice Ministers, of several countries - both retentionists and abolitionists - of the world.
The Congress is aimed to push the UN agenda for a global moratorium of death penalty.
PROGRAM AND SPEECHES
FIRST SESSION
Greetings
Rita Adam
Ambassador to Italy, Suisse Confederation
Opening remarks
Marco Impagliazzo
President of the Community of Sant’Egidio
SPEECH (IT)
Contributions
Adama Dieng
Under Secretary-General/Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, UN
SPEECH (EN)
Francisca Eugénia da Silva Dias Van-Dunem
Minister of Justice, Portugal
SPEECH (FR)
Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj
Former President of Mongolia, Member of the International Commission against the Death Penalty (ICDP)
SECOND SESSION
Contributions
Mario Marazziti
Community of Sant’Egidio
SPEECH (EN)
Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias
Lawyer and witness, Malaysia
SPEECH (EN)
Ronald Ozzy Lamola
Minister of Justice, South Africa
Milena Santerini
VicePresident of the Shoah Memorial Foundation in Milan
SPEECH (IT)
Béssolé René Bagoro
Minister of Justice, Burkina Faso
SPEECH (FR)