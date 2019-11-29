news

12° International Meeting of Justice Ministers for a world without the death penalty #DefeatingHatred

"Paving the way: defeating hatred". The speeches of the event

Today at the Italian Chamber of Representatives takes place the International Congress of Justice Ministers, of several countries - both retentionists and abolitionists - of the world.

The Congress is aimed to push the UN agenda for a global moratorium of death penalty.

PROGRAM AND SPEECHES



FIRST SESSION



Greetings

Rita Adam

Ambassador to Italy, Suisse Confederation



Opening remarks

Marco Impagliazzo

President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

SPEECH (IT)



Contributions

Adama Dieng

Under Secretary-General/Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, UN

SPEECH (EN)



Francisca Eugénia da Silva Dias Van-Dunem

Minister of Justice, Portugal

SPEECH (FR)



Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj

Former President of Mongolia, Member of the International Commission against the Death Penalty (ICDP)





SECOND SESSION



Contributions

Mario Marazziti

Community of Sant’Egidio

SPEECH (EN)



Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias

Lawyer and witness, Malaysia

SPEECH (EN)



Ronald Ozzy Lamola

Minister of Justice, South Africa



Milena Santerini

VicePresident of the Shoah Memorial Foundation in Milan

SPEECH (IT)



Béssolé René Bagoro

Minister of Justice, Burkina Faso

SPEECH (FR)