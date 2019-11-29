news

Mario Marazziti al Congresso #DefeatingHatred: "Nessun paese è immune dal crescente fascino dell'odio e della violenza". Mai più pena di morte per evitare gli errori e l'orrore

Il contributo di Mario Marazziti, Comunità di Sant'Egidio al XII Incontro Internazionale dei Ministri della Giustizia "Prepariamo la strada: sconfiggiamo l'odio. Per un mondo senza la pena di morte".



In inglese

"We are here to find and promote the ways to give the world and our peoples more justice and security in a more human way, never destroying life, not even the life of the guilty ones.

We have a special responsibility, and we cannot escape from it. We are the first generation in history to witness a turning point after millennia, and to have the chance to be part of it and to fasten it: a world without the death penalty is replacing the old one. A world without executions, without human sacrifices, is approaching: and we have to decide on which side of history we want to be and to stand."

Il testo dell'intervento di Mario Marazziti (in inglese)