Contribution by Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias at #DefeatingHatred for a world without death penalty

12° International Congress of Justice Ministers "Paving the Way: Defeating Hatred". A World Without the Death Penalty

Contribution by Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias, lawyer and witness from Malaysia

"The murderer of my cousin was sentenced to death by the court although we as the victim’s family have forgiven him.

During his trial, I have learnt that just like him, many people who are accused are poor or disadvantaged. Because they have no money to get a good representation, they are more easily found guilty and be sentenced to the death penalty. That is when I decided to become a criminal lawyer. I want to help the poor and disadvantaged to have a proper defence. That is why I do a lot of pro bono cases."

