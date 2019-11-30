news

Towards a world without the death penalty. The Colosseum lights up for #DefeatingHatred

"Someone dreamt of abolishing slavery. Today we prepare a world in which there will be no death penalty. You young people, you will see it": with this words, Marco Impagliazzo addressed the many young people attending the demonstration against the death penalty - organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio - that coloured the ancient arches of the Colosseum with a unique set of lights for #DefeatingHatred.



