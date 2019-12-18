news

UN, GUTERRES: "SANT'EGIDIO WORKS WITH CREDIBILITY FOR PEACE"

A delegation from the Community of Sant Egidio, headed by President Marco Impagliazzo, met today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Discussions focused on topics of common interest, such as migration, humanitarian corridors, the campaign for the abolition of the death penalty and the process of national reconciliation in the Central African Republic. Particular attention was paid to South Sudan. There is a Sant Egidio's mission in Juba at the moment, working on the inclusion in the peace process of opposition movements that did not sign the Addis Ababa agreement.



The UN Secretary-General thanked Sant'Egidio for his work, emphasizing the credibility of the numerous initiatives in the humanitarian field, for peace and interreligious dialogue. At the end of the meeting,

Guterres wanted to greet some refugees who arrived in Italy with humanitarian corridors, sharing with them best wishes for their new

life and integration path.

