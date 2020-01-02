news

Starting the New Year with a pace of peace in the Bronx

A Prayer for Peace promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio in New York

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Many gathered on January 1, 2020 for a Prayer for Peace promoted by the Community in which we remembered all countries at war.

In a very poor and violent neighborhood in the Bronx, where we have one of our Schools of Peace, at the Church of Our Savior, the kids lit a candle for every country. We were glad to start with a pace of peace with Pope Francis and the Community around the world on the Day of Peace.