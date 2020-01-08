news

At lunch with the poor in Russia and Ukraine, on the day when the Eastern Churches celebrate Christmas

January 8 2020

On the 7th January, the Churches of the Christian East celebrate the Christmas of the Lord, according to the Julian Calendar. For this reason, in Russia and Ukraine, the Communities of Sant'Egidio have invited the poor to lunch, as is the tradition of the Community since 1982. Around the tables, some of which set up in the splendid churches enriched by the icons of the oriental tradition, many elderly and homeless people - friends all year round-  have found their place.



Photogallery - Christmas Lunch in Russia and Ukraine

MOSCA - Parrocchia dei SS. Cosma e Damiano
MOSCA - Pranzo di Natale nella casa della Comunità di Sant'Egidio (2020)
MOSCA - Parrocchia della Dormizione di della Vergine
KYIV - Cattedrale della Risurrezione. Pranzo di Natale della Comunità di Sant'Egidio
KYIV - Troeschina
KYIV - Darniza
MOSCA - Parrocchia dei SS. Cosma e Damiano
MOSCA - Parrocchia dei SS. Cosma e Damiano
MOSCA - Parrocchia della Dormizione di della Vergine.
KYIV - Cattedrale della Risurrezione. Pranzo di Natale della Comunità di Sant'Egidio
KYIV - Istituto per anziani a Lesnoi
KYIV - Podil
