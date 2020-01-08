news

At lunch with the poor in Russia and Ukraine, on the day when the Eastern Churches celebrate Christmas

On the 7th January, the Churches of the Christian East celebrate the Christmas of the Lord, according to the Julian Calendar. For this reason, in Russia and Ukraine, the Communities of Sant'Egidio have invited the poor to lunch, as is the tradition of the Community since 1982. Around the tables, some of which set up in the splendid churches enriched by the icons of the oriental tradition, many elderly and homeless people - friends all year round- have found their place.