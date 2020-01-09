news

On Saturday 11 January, Card. Matteo Zuppi takes possession of the Title of Sant’Egidio

Live-streaming of the Liturgy in Santa Maria in Trastevere, from 8pm

Saturday 11th January, at 7.30pm, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna, will take possession of the Title of Sant’Egidio, the church located in Piazza di Sant’Egidio, where our Community is based.

The short rite will be followed at 8pm by the Liturgy presided over by Cardinal Zuppi in the nearby basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, of which Don Matteo was parish priest. The service will be live-streamed on our website.



