27 new houses for the elderly in Beira built by Sant’Egidio. The city returns to life.

For Beira to live again. It was the goal of Sant'Egidio from the very first moments, after the terrible cyclone Idai, which in March 2019 hit the city of Mozambique in March 2019. Since then, Sant'Egidio has worked for the resurrection of Beira: through the re-opening of the DREAM Center, providing emergency aid to the population and by building new houses, especially for the elderly, left homeless after the cyclone.



The reconstruction moves fast forward - only 10 months after the cyclone - 27 new homes have been hand over to the elderly, who had lost everything. Safe and graceful masonry constructions, beautifully standing out with their coloured plaster, as a sign of hope and rebirth. And the work continues.

"Sant'Egidio - as written on the Noticias Newspaper - seems to be the only institution in Beira capable to organise a public delivery of new houses to vulnerable families after the passage of the cyclone".