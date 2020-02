news

Mozambique - the colorful walls of 27 new houses, a sign of hope after Cyclone Idai. For Beira to come back to life

In the video the Community of Sant'Egidio of Beira at work for the construction of new houses for the elderly. Already 27 houses ready. We will keep working for Beira to live again.

