Global friendship: in August in Amsterdam the meeting of the young Europeans of Sant’Egidio. Online registration is now open

The young people of the Community of Sant’Egidio will meet in Amsterdam from 28 to 30 August 2020 for "Global Friendship, Global Peace". It is the tenth edition of the meeting that brings together young people from different European countries to carry out a peace movement.

for young people aged 15 to 24

Global Friendship grows a culture of peace, which supports the commitment of the European Youth for Peace movements in making cities more human starting from solidarity with the poorest. In a festive atmosphere, and with the enthusiasm that comes from meeting and being together, the participants in Amsterdam 2020 will discuss issues such as peace, solidarity, ecology and migration, to take care of what in Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato si' is called the "common house".

The young people of Amsterdam are already working to welcome everyone and prepare a meeting that will be extraordinary.

