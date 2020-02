news

Leaders of South Sudan finish the first round of peace negotiations. An interview to Mauro Garofalo on EWTN

Leaders of South Sudan finish the first round of peace negotiations after a re-commitment to end hostilities in the country. The process is being mediated by the Community of Sant'Egidio. Mauro Garofalo tells EWTN about the negotiations.

— EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) February 19, 2020