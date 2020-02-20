news

Hanau massacre: appeal to stop the racist hatred campaign on the web, Europe to defend values of peace and integration

MASSACRE OF HANAU, SANT'EGIDIO: APPEAL TO STOP THE RACIST HATE CAMPAIGN RUNNING ON THE WEB.

LET’S PASS FROM WORDS TO FACTS - DEFENDING THE VALUES OF PEACE, TOLERANCE AND INTEGRATION TO THE BASIS OF EUROPE

The Community of Sant’Egidio expresses its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the very serious attack in Hanau and expresses its solidarity with the Turkish community living in Germany. We cannot witness powerless in the face of such horrible acts of violence against a minority, which bring us back to dark moments in history. Europe must defend its values of peace, tolerance and integration on which it was founded after the end of the Second World War.



For this reason and with conviction, we launch an appeal to stop the propaganda of racist and xenophobic hatred, which has now tragically spilled over the web and it’s not only words. Hitting a community, like the Turkish one, which contributes, like many others, of different origins, to the well-being and development of Germany and Europe, only because "foreign", in addition to being a serious crime, contributes to closing the doors to future of our continent. On the contrary, it is necessary to sow words of peace, to facilitate opportunities for meeting, to encourage any initiative that leads to greater integration and to focus on the diffusion of a culture based on these values, starting from the younger generations.