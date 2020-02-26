news

Sant'Egidio in Amsterdam celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Community and the new rector for the church of Moses and Aaron

On Sunday 23 February, the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrated its 52nd anniversary in Amsterdam in the Moses and Aaronchurch, with a Eucharistic liturgy presided over by Msgr. Harrie Smeets, bishop of Roermond.

Among those present, many volunteers and friends of the community, the elderly, people with disabilities and homeless people. In his homily, the bishop highlighted how in the life of the Community the face of Jesus Christ is reflected in the poor.

The church of Moses and Aaron will also have a new rector, Father Rik Hoet of Antwerp, a priest of the Community.