news
14th March 2019-2020: A year after Cyclone Idai, Beira revives with colorful new houses by Sant'Egidio
March 14 2020 - BEIRA, MOZAMBIQUEMozambiqueCyclone Idai
On 14 March 2019, exactly one year ago, a terrible cyclone devastated the city of Beira. Whole neighborhoods were destroyed, so many remained without shelter, especially in the poorest areas. Facing such terrible sufferings, "Beira will return to life" has been the commitment of Saint’Egidio since then. Both the Nutritional Centre and the DREAM Centre were quickly rehabilitated to welcome patients and distribute emergency aid to the population.
The Community as a whole, in every part of the world, showed closeness to the Mozambican communities, with a large fundraiser, to support the commitment to get aid even to the most remote villages, and as soon as possible, to rebuild houses, starting with the ones for the poorest elderly, left homeless after the cyclone.
To date, 32 houses have been delivered and another 20 are under construction. They are made of bricks, with bright colours, that stand out in poor neighbourhoods as a sign of hope and rebirth. And the work continues: Beira will return to life.
WATCH VIDEO-STORY OF A YEAR OF COMMITMENT
NEWS #Cyclone Idai
news
Isabel's new house and the joy of the last that shall be first: the revival of Beira
September 20 2019 - BEIRA, MOZAMBIQUECyclone IdaiMozambiqueELDERLY
brick houses continue to be consigned to the poorest elderly, just a few months after cyclone IdaiRead everything
news
Mauro Garofalo (Sant'Egidio): "Pope Francis in Mozambique for a message of hope and reconciliation". VIDEO
July 10 2019 - ROME, ITALYMozambiquePope FrancisCyclone Idai
In September, in the itinerary the pope will visit Sant'Egidio DREAM centre for HIV in ZimpetoRead everything
news
Sant'Egidio special aid mission in Mozambique
June 24 2019MozambiqueCyclone Idai
EWTN Vaticano InterviewRead everything
news
The commitment of Sant'Egido in Mozambique: a story of peace and solidarity - Marco Impagliazzo on TV2000
June 7 2019AfricaCyclone Idai
Getting ready for Pope Francis’ visit to Mozambique, Madagascar and MauritiusRead everything
news
An interview about the help of Sant'Egidio to those affected by cyclones in Mozambique (EWTN VIDEO)
May 7 2019 - UNITED STATESCyclone Idai
Mauro Garofalo tell what Sant’Egidio is doing in the emergence caused by the cyclonesRead everything
news
Sant'Egidio: people continue to suffer in Mozambique after Cyclone Idai
May 6 2019MozambiqueCyclone Idai
A video from Rome ReportsRead everything
of 2 »