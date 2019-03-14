news

14th March 2019-2020: A year after Cyclone Idai, Beira revives with colorful new houses by Sant'Egidio

March 14 2020 - BEIRA, MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Idai

On 14 March 2019, exactly one year ago, a terrible cyclone devastated the city of Beira. Whole neighborhoods were destroyed, so many remained without shelter, especially in the poorest areas. Facing such terrible sufferings, "Beira will return to life" has been the commitment of Saint’Egidio since then. Both the Nutritional Centre and the DREAM Centre were quickly rehabilitated to welcome patients and distribute emergency aid to the population.

The Community as a whole, in every part of the world, showed closeness to the Mozambican communities, with a large fundraiser, to support the commitment to get aid even to the most remote villages, and as soon as possible, to rebuild houses, starting with the ones for the poorest elderly, left homeless after the cyclone.

To date, 32 houses have been delivered and another 20 are under construction. They are made of bricks, with bright colours, that stand out in poor neighbourhoods as a sign of hope and rebirth. And the work continues: Beira will return to life.

