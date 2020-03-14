news

Coronavirus: every evening the bells of Trastevere will ring in solidarity with those who suffer

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant'Egidio makes know that every evening at 8 pm, starting from Santa Maria in Trastevere, all Churches in the borough of Trastevere will ring their bells for ten minutes to express proximity, solidarity and prayer to all those suffering from the consequences of Coronavirus, for their relatives and for all those who are most vulnerable and at risk.