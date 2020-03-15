news

From China to Sant'Egidio, medical aid to fight coronavirus and help the poor

Dispatch of masks and medical devices

Many expressions of solidarity have been received by Sant'Egidio, from China and the Chinese community in Italy. The coronavirus epidemic has spread, yet it is currently receding in China and many have mobilized by sending medical aid and surgical masks, to support the work of closeness to the most fragile fragile and the poor - especially homeless and elderly people.

The friends of Beijing, Taiyuan and Hong Kong, who in recent weeks, even at the time of maximum isolation, have tirelessly helped to the poorest and homeless of their cities, have already sent several packages of masks, along with messages of solidarity. Both the dioceses of Xi'an and the Bishop of Haimen - who in recent years attended in the International Prayer for Peace, are also doing the same.

Also some Chinese associations in Italy, formed by young entrepreneurs, who often grew up at the School of Peace or learned Italian at the School of Language and Culture of Sant’Egidio, are not lacking their support and have delivered precious aid at this difficult time.

