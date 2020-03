news

Prayer online from Sant'Egidio - 18th March, Memory of the Church

Ps 118, 17-18 Lk 18, 15-17 "Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me"

Memory of the Church

Prayer online from Sant'Egidio, 18th March

For Jesus the children are the first, not the last one, in his heart. They are the privileged recipient of his love. We, too, in this time, rediscover ourselves children" don Marco Gnavi.