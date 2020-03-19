news

From today, March 19, the video of the online prayer from the church of Sant'Egidio is available daily in 5 languages: Italian, French, English, Spanish and Dutch

Every day we spiritually gather in the church of Sant'Egidio in Rome, the heart of the Community from which it has taken its name, to pray in this difficult time.

The online prayer is broadcast on the homepage of www.santegidio.org in 5 languages:

ITALIAN from 6pm CET

ENGLISH from 7pm CET

SPANISH from 8pm CET

FRENCH from 8pm CET

DUTCH from 8pm CET

and remains available throughout the next day.