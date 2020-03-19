news
From today, March 19, the video of the online prayer from the church of Sant'Egidio is available daily in 5 languages: Italian, French, English, Spanish and Dutch
March 19 2020Prayer coronavirus
Every day we spiritually gather in the church of Sant'Egidio in Rome, the heart of the Community from which it has taken its name, to pray in this difficult time.
The online prayer is broadcast on the homepage of www.santegidio.org in 5 languages:
ITALIAN from 6pm CET
ENGLISH from 7pm CET
SPANISH from 8pm CET
FRENCH from 8pm CET
DUTCH from 8pm CET
and remains available throughout the next day.